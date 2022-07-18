Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has welcomed his friend and former team-mate Kalidou Koulibaly to Stamford Bridge on their pre-season tour of California.

The duo played together for four years at Napoli and Jorginho is delighted to be reunited with the Senegal centre-back.

"I am so, so happy he's here," the midfielder told Chelsea's official website.

"As a player, he’s a brilliant defender - fast, strong and he has so much quality on the ball with both feet. He’s also a real leader.

"We’ve stayed in contact since I left Napoli - he speaks better English already than I do so that will be good for him to help settle in.

"We spoke a lot about him coming to Chelsea. Even before I came here Chelsea were interested in him and finally now it’s happening so it’s really good."