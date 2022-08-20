Celtic v Hearts: Pre-match stats

Jota has been involved in 25 goals in 32 Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic (12 goals, 13 assists), the most of any player in the division since the start of last season.

Celtic (27) and Hearts (22) have both had the most shots on target in the Scottish Premiership this season; 12 of the Tynecastle side's 13 shots in their 4-1 win over Dundee United last time out were on target.

Celtic have only dropped six points in their last 22 home Scottish Premiership matches (W19 D3), winning 13 of their last 14 league games at Celtic Park.

Hearts are winless in their last 15 league visits to reigning Scottish top-flight champions (D2 L13) since a 2-1 win at Rangers in March 2012 under Paulo Sergio.