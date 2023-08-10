Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire

It’s pretty safe to say that some of the big boys were looking at Vincent Kompany this summer with some high profile jobs up for grabs.

He views Burnley as a project and one that is not anywhere near finished. He did sign a new deal following promotion, which gets Burnley more security if clubs come knocking again.

However, I do not think he will be at Burnley forever.

If he has another season to remember, he is bound to attract more interest. I do not get the sense that he is in a big hurry to look elsewhere.

