Dons' Viaplay Cup tie confirmed for Friday night slot

Aberdeen's last-16 tie in the Viaplay Cup against Stirling Albion has been scheduled for Friday, August 18 (19:45 BST) at Forthbank Stadium.

Forthbank is not available for use on the Saturday, and Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows explained on social media that although the game is not being shown live on television, the Dons requested that the game be played on Friday evening rather than Sunday afternoon to avoid fixture congestion around their Europa League play-off.