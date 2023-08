Bayern Munich have rejected Manchester United's offer for 27-year-old France defender Benjamin Pavard. (Sky Sports Deutschland - in German), external

Meanwhile, United are considering a move for 21-year-old Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana and are waiting on Everton's valuation. (Mail), external

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at Barcelona for life despite persistent links with Manchester United. (El Periodico - in Spanish), external

