Reports in France suggest Manchester United are interested in Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo as a potential replacement for England's Harry Maguire.

West Ham have made offers for Maguire, who lost the United captaincy earlier this summer, and Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards can see why 23-year-old Todibo might be on United's radar.

"If you saw Erik ten Hag's Ajax play, you can see why he would be interested in Todibo," he told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "He's a ball-playing centre-back and very comfortable with the ball at his feet, bringing it out of defence.

"Harry Maguire is fourth-choice, if Todibo comes in he has that added benefit that he's got Varane, Martinez and Lindelof ahead of him. So he could probably come in as fourth-choice, learn and develop and have six months where his exposure to the first team wouldn't be that much - he certainly wouldn't be playing every week with those players ahead of him.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see this happen, but I think they are going to have to get rid of Maguire first."

Listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds