Mackay 'proud' of players despite cup exit

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was proud of the way his team competed in the 4-1 home defeat by Celtic in the Scottish League Cup second round.

"First half, we let ourselves down with the two goals, but we stayed in the game and were resilient," he said.

"Second half, I decided to make a couple of changes and go man-for-man all over the pitch.

"We came back in the game and scored and the momentum was with us - I have got to be proud of them for that.

"The third was a poor goal to lose and that burst our bubble a bit, but we kept going until the end."