I﻿t was an underwhelming evening at Anfield for Rangers, as Liverpool swept them aside with relative ease. Here's what the pundits had to say in the immediate aftermath...

S﻿teven Thompson: Rangers weren't able to cope with the movement, the pressing, the intensity, the speed of passing. For me, the word bravery was used after the Ajax game - it was missing again tonight. There was a response against Napoli for 60 minutes, but it raises questions.

Are they miles off this level? Or are the players not doing themselves justice?

A﻿lly McCoist: Van Bronckhorst will be disappointed in his team as an attacking force, there's no doubt about that. He took a tactical gamble, went with five at the back, which is alright if you can keep the ball.

But the limited number up front means you didn't see anything from Rangers as an attacking force.

N﻿eil McCann: There has to be questions asked of certain players by van Bronkhorst, Tillman being one of them. That was a sobering performance in terms of how far Rangers were off it.

That was miles more than a 2-0. Allan McGregor was outstanding, if it wasn't for that man it would have been six.