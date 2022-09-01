Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace have put in a bid for Peterborough centre-back Ronnie Edwards.

The bid includes add-ons and the two clubs are in discussions.

Edwards was part of the England Under-19 squad that won the European Championship in the summer and is highly thought of.

Peterborough had already rejected a bid from another Premier League side this summer, with a number of other sides reported to be interested in his services.

The 19-year-old was a regular for Posh last season in the Championship as the team were relegated. He has been playing senior football since 2020-21 and has started six games so far this season.