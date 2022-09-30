Frustrated Hammell urges Motherwell to find cutting edge

Steven Hammell admits he spent the international break stewing over Motherwell’s missed opportunities and points that got away.

His side failed to convert 46 shots on target in collecting just a single point from home games against Dundee United and Hearts in their previous two outings.

Hammell, who channelled the frustration by swotting up on Saturday's opponents Celtic, said: "I struggle with turning off and reflecting.

"The last two weeks haven't been good for me because I have been thinking about the last two results, the points we gathered and what I felt our play deserved.

"We feel, especially the last two games but in general, we should have a couple more points than we already have.

"It was more of a frustration but an eagerness and willingness to rectify that. We have watched every game back. Everything we look to do in terms of possession, chances, where we are creating chances from, expected goals, are all at a high level within the league. It's just that conversion rate.

"One thing we know at the weekend, you are not going to get 10, 12, 15 chances. It's important if we get there we are clinical. It's something we have worked on."