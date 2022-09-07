Arsenal failed in a £26m bid for Spain forward Ferran Torres after Barcelona manager Xavi overruled the board's decision to let the 22-year-old leave the Nou Camp this summer. (El Nacional - in Spanish), external

M﻿eanwhile, the Gunners are unlikely to go back in for Aston Villa's 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, who plans to leave the West Midlands club as a free agent at the end of the season. (Teamtalk), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column