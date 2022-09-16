Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says injury doubts Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson are all improving but did not confirm whether they will be available on Saturday.

An ankle injury is likely to rule out back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow until next year, with new signing Loris Karius set to replace him on the bench.

Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Karl Darlow are still sidelined.

Bournemouth remain without injured pair Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson.

Junior Stanislas is back in contention after missing a month following a groin injury. Fellow midfielder David Brooks, who is regaining fitness after successful cancer treatment, has suffered a minor setback, complaining of hamstring pain after playing for the Cherries' under-21 side.

