Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at the City Ground

These two sides met at the City Ground for the second time in three weeks and it seemed like a repeat result was on the cards.

Burnley's club record signing Zeki Amdouni converted a 90th-minute winner to send his side through to the EFL Cup third round at the expense of Forest last month.

And he netted again on Monday night with a drilled effort from the edge of the box after being set up by Italy youth international Luca Koleosho, who outpaced home skipper Joe Worrall close to the byeline.

Vincent Kompany's visitors thought they had grabbed the winner 12 minutes from time when Lyle Foster stroked in from close range, but it was ruled out for a handball by Sander Berge in the build-up.

Burnley's night then ended on a sour note when top scorer Foster was sent off for violent conduct in injury time, after a needless off-the-ball elbow on Ryan Yates.