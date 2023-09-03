Hearts 0-1 Motherwell: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell tells BBC Scotland: "We were good in the first half, our shape worked well and we had decent moments. We made Hearts change shape and personnel at half-time. If we do that, we've done something right in this first 45 minutes.

"You learn a bit about each other. You learn about the character of the person sitting beside you in the dressing room. Everyone took one in the face at some point.

"We work on waves of attack and you could see it paying off, we looked comfortable. Our keeper faced one shot on target. It's a different way of winning a game of football and keeping a clean sheet.

"Our two goals last week were exceptional team goals and it was the same again today. Full credit to the players. I'll give them all the information I've got, but they need to be receptive and today they were excellent.

"When you come to big stadiums, it's our job to turn the atmosphere. It can be a powerful thing. If we can be good in certain moments, can we plant seeds of doubt in the crowd? We were able to achieve that in spells today.

"There'll be a decent amount of hype and rightfully so. Since February, it's been monumental, but we won't get carried away. For us, it's been an excellent start. I've not lost an away game yet. We're chalking off some real tough venues along the way. We'll keep that mindset."