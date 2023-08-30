Mackay on confidence levels, robust squad and Killie test
Malky Mackay has been speaking to the media before Ross County’s Premiership trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
County's performances against Rangers and Celtic have given Mackay “confidence” going into the next match.
He’s not actively looking to get players in or out but needs to make sure the squad is "robust” enough until the January transfer window.
He adds: “We’ve got a stronger unit than we did this time last year.”
Mackay doesn't want another nerve-shredding relegation battle but says the momentum from the play-off win spilled over into the League Cup this term and County need to be “tweaking the team so we’re not fighting in that bottom spot again”.
Kilmarnock will be a tough game and have an excellent home record.
Killie “will test them” but it’s a different game from the final day of last season when they were both fighting for survival.