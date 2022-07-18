Lisandro Martinez has become one of six senior centre-backs at Manchester United, along with captain Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and the often-injured Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, who played four Premier League games each last season.

Martinez's arrival could see a reshuffle in roles at the back, including a move for the skipper. Ten Hag prefers a 4-3-3 formation, so there is only likely to be room for two central defenders.

"It is already becoming apparent actions speak louder than words as far as Ten Hag is concerned," said BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

"He has not said too much about Maguire. He has confirmed the England man will keep the captaincy, but he has not really explained his reasoning, nor the qualities he sees in Maguire.

"However, he has already made a very subtle change that hints at what is to come.

"For virtually all his time at Old Trafford, Maguire has played on the left of a two-man defence, often with Lindelof on the right.

"In Friday's friendly win over Melbourne Victory, they swapped positions. No explanation was offered but the reasoning seems fairly clear.

"Lisandro Martinez is a left-sided defender - it is where he played for Ten Hag at Ajax. The way seems to be being cleared for him to come straight into the team."

