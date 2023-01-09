The Saints boss is delighted with the signing of Miroslav Orsic but does not know if he will be involved: “He’s an attacking, front-footed, quick front player and really adds to our XI and squad, He hasn’t played much football, so we don’t want to push him too early and him break down.”

Jones is targeting “potency” in the January transfer window after seeing improvements elsewhere: “We’re definitely turning into a better team defensively and just need to eradicate tiny mistakes. I want us to be more potent going forward.”

After making five changes for the FA Cup win over Crystal Palace, he was pleased by his players’ response: “We were able to look after a few at the weekend. It’s a game of chess at the moment where every line-up has to be competitive and have one eye on the next game.”

Jones said three times the understands fan frustrations but wants everyone on side: “They don’t help anyone, but I do prefer it when they take them out on me over the team. We want to give them performances where they can see progression and we need our fans behind us.”