Livi boss irked by leaking of his X-rated team talk

David Martindale has no regrets over his expletive-laden rant at his Livingston players that went viral, but is extremely disappointed it was leaked.

Livingston were losing 1-0 at League 2 Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup last weekend when boss Martindale let rip at half-time.

His side hit back to win 3-1 but someone had taped his X-rated pep talk and it was later widely shared on social media.

Ahead of the Premiership trip to Hearts on Sunday, Martindale said: "I manage in all different ways, I am not averse to giving the boys a boot up the bum when I think they it.

"On Saturday, I felt they needed a boot up the bum as a kick start, a jolt and that was it. I felt we were very passive.

"It is disappointing it has come out. It has obviously been a private conversation between me and the players and someone at Stenhousemuir has chosen to record a half-time team talk which I find very disappointing.

"I am not going to stick people in it. I have had stuff happen within Livingston over the years, when we were a smaller club, which I wasn't happy about. It is just disappointing.

"It is the modern age with social media.

"Am I bothered that it's put there in terms of the content? Not really.

"If Netflix or Amazon were in the changing room at half-time on Saturday that wouldn't have changed my team talk, I wouldn't have changed a single thing."