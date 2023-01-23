'McCann completes switch from Ibrox to Forest Green'

Charlie McCann has completed his £350,000 move from Rangers to English League One club Forest Green Rovers, with the 20-year-old Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder signing a three-and-a-half year contract. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

Ugandan midfielder Alex Yiga, the 16-year-old currently with Kampala Capital City Authority youth academy, is travelling to Glasgow for a trial with Rangers, according to reports in his homeland. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Rangers captain James Tavernier is confident the addition of new faces to the Ibrox squad will help the side step up their improvement under new manager Michael Beale. (The Herald), external

