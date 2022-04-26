'I trust Burnley's defence over Everton every day of the week'

Micah Richards says he has more confidence in Burnley's defence than Everton's as the Premier League relegation fight intensifies.

The Toffees have conceded 25 goals since Frank Lampard's arrival, seven more than the Clarets have in that time.

Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "If you ask me who would I trust in defence between Burnley and Everton I’d pick Burnley every day of the week.

"Burnley just make it horrible and sometimes Everton you don’t know who’s going to be playing. Burnley are what they are, they know what they do, they play to their strengths and the defend well at times.

"Ben Mee and James Tarkowski together have been formidable at times. With Everton, if they had everyone fit we are having a different conversation.

"Yerry Mina came back into the team and then gets injured. He’s probably their best defender. At this moment in time I would rather be in Burnley’s defence."

