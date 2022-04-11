Arsenal and Spurs 'make it exciting for the neutral'

Arsenal and Tottenham's Champions League hopes are "entwined", with both sides "making it exciting for the neutral", according to former Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

The Gunners were in pole position 10 days ago, but defeats by Crystal Palace and Brighton - combined with a pair of emphatic Spurs wins - have reversed the momentum in the top-four race.

Murray however, is not convinced the positions are locked in.

"It's a huge dent in Arsenal's top-four hopes," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It was theirs for the taking but now it seems Spurs are hitting their stride.

"The two teams seem entwined though. Whenever one has begun to pull away, then they start losing to make it interesting for the neutral."

Journalist Nubaid Haroon was more confident in Spurs' ability to stick in the top four.

"Since Antonio Conte came in, Spurs have taken the third-most points in the league behind Liverpool and Manchester City," he said.

"You see the impact Conte has had - when he's not the best, he makes sure his team are the next best."

Spurs welcome Arsenal to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday, 12 May.

