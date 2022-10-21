Robinson seeking more home comfort

Stephen Robinson has stressed the importance of maintaining St Mirren’s impressive home form against a dangerous Dundee United side.

The Buddies have the best Premiership home record outside the Old Firm this season, going unbeaten since defeat by Motherwell on opening day.

Last weekend's goalless draw with Kilmarnock came after four straight home victories, which equalled St Mirren's overall win tally on their own patch last season when they finished ninth.

"We want to build on that," said Robinson. "So it was important that we didn't get beat last week, we kept the run going and it is another opportunity.

"Dundee United have improved, they have picked up results recently outwith the cup defeat [to Kilmarnock].

"They have a good squad, very experienced players, they spent a lot of money and there are some big names in there as well, so we are under no illusions.

"We are wary of their threats but believe, like every team, they have weaknesses and we aim to exploit them."