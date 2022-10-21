Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Both managers made three changes and tweaked their formations as they looked to end poor recent runs.

It looked like Hibs' Lee Johnson was winning the tactical battle, and his players had responded to their manager questioning their mentality and "schoolboy" defending at Celtic Park, until Magennis' departure.

Instead of consolidating third place, they have suffered a third straight loss after their run of five home games without defeat came to an abrupt end.