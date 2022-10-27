C﻿allum Wilson does not deny he wants to go to the World Cup with England but insists a call-up will only come if he performs consistently well for Newcastle.

W﻿ilson has been talked about this week as one of the players who should be on Gareth Southgate's radar for Qatar.

B﻿ut the Magpies striker, who has four caps, told the Footballer's Football podcast: "To be honest I don’t read it unless it gets put in the group. It’s nice to have people talking about you in relation to representing your country.

"I think any English player in any position wants to play at a World Cup. There’s no doubt about that. Talking about it isn’t going to get you in the squad. Being on the pitch is what’s going to get you there.

"I’ve played well the last few weeks, all-round performances have been good and I added a goal to the performance at the weekend. It can only do positive things to my chances.

"I’m different to other strikers at the end of the day, that’s how I feel. If my form continues and the manager wants to take me then so be it. If he doesn’t, there’s no hard feelings, I’ll keep working hard to represent my country at another time.

"For me it’s just about Newcastle. The end goal is to be part of the squad but how are you going to get there? Only by playing well for Newcastle. Just be in the present moment and that’s why I say one game at a time."

W﻿est Ham's Michail Antonio backed Wilson for a place in the Three Lions squad, saying: "Other than Harry Kane, if you go off stats, there is no other striker better than Callum Wilson right now and over the last couple of years.

"When he is fit, his stats alone show one [goal] in two, one in three. There’s no other striker in the Premier League right now that is doing that. If he is fit and raring to go and playing the way he is, there is no reason why he shouldn’t be in the squad."

Listen to the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds