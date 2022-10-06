Phil McNulty, Chief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Graham Potter will be delighted with the manner of this important win, not only because it gave Chelsea the three points they needed to boost their chances of reaching the Champions League knockout stage, but it was also just the sort of victory and performance any new manager wants early in their reign.

Chelsea stuttered against Salzburg and Potter admitted they rode their luck to beat Crystal Palace on Saturday but was this a comprehensive triumph over a Milan side that rarely threatened.

This was a tale of Chelsea domination, the night only clouded by that injury to Wesley Fofana that Potter will hope does not prove serious.

After Fofana's opening goal, it was left to Reece James to demonstrate exactly why England manager Southgate is prepared to ignore the lobby for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to get a place in the England team at right-back.

James is close to the complete defender, solid in defence and also potent in attack here, making Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's job easy for Chelsea's second then crashing in the third himself.

James goes about his business quietly but ability, power and attitude make him a formidable proposition.