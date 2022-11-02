Rangers have to "look forward" says left-back Borna B﻿arisic, and aim to return to the Champions League next season.

"We tried to finish this campaign in a positive way", he said, "but we couldn't do that. Ajax were the better team and deserved to win. We cannot change anything now. We learned a lot, and of course we want to play Champions League next year and do better.

"﻿The fans are behind us always, I want to thank them for their support. We have the league and two cups, so heads up and let's move forward.

"﻿I didn't think [the step up] was going to be that big. The reality is that we are bottom of the table. We had a tough group, but it's very disappointing."