Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa: Graham Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter, speaking to MOTD: "We are frustrated with the scoreline but performance-wise I thought we were OK. We started well and their first goal came out of nothing. The effort and character of the players was very good.

"It feels like we have been punished for our mistake, especially for the second goal. The players tried to fight to get back in but it wasn't to be.

"We were pushing and had some opportunities to attack. The boys kept going. Aston Villa are a decent side. They defended in numbers and defended well."