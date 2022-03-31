Chelsea v Brentford: What the form shows
Chelsea are unbeaten in their past eight meetings with Brentford in all competitions (W7 D1), since a 3-1 home loss in February 1939.
This is Brentford’s first visit to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since a 4-0 defeat in the 2016-17 FA Cup fourth round. This will be the Bees’ first away league game against the Blues since November 1946 – a 3-2 defeat.
Chelsea have won six of their seven Premier League London derbies this season, with the exception being a 3-2 loss at West Ham. That defeat is the only time Chelsea have conceded in a London derby this campaign.
Having kept two clean sheets and conceded just one goal in their first three Premier League away games, Brentford have now conceded in each of their past 12 on the road – the longest current run without an away clean sheet in the competition.