Gallagher is 'focused on Palace'

Patrick Vieira says on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is focused on finishing the season strongly with Crystal Palace, despite the uncertainty surrounding his parent club.

Gallagher has impressed for the Eagles this season, scoring eight goals in 24 Premier League games.

After sanctions were imposed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, the club are unable to buy or sell players, or offer new contracts.

Gallagher is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2025, but remains free to play for Palace, where he is on a season-long loan.

When asked if he discussed the situation at Chelsea with Gallagher, Vieira said: "We didn't talk about it at all.

"His focus is to finish the season well and finish as well as he started, this is the main concern.

"We spoke this morning about the tactical approach and the game we have on Monday (against Manchester City).

"We always say we will sit down at the end of the season with Chelsea and Conor and (see) what will be next.

"But we know we have him for a year, then he goes back to Chelsea."