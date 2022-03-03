Liverpool v West Ham: Who makes your Reds XI?

It's 11 wins in a row in all competitions for Liverpool - including last week's penalty shootout victory over Chelsea - and West Ham are up this weekend at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp shuffled his pack against Norwich in the FA Cup with a starring role for Takumi Minamino. But who should lead the line against the Hammers?

It's up to you how you approach it - you can pick the eleven you want Klopp to go for or select the team you think he definitely will choose.

Either way, it's time to pick your Liverpool side to face West Ham