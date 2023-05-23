Livingston assistant Neil Hastings says his side will need to be "on the money" to end Kevin van Veen's remarkable scoring streak on Wednesday night.

Livi are a point behind the Steelmen and Hastings knows they have to keep Van Veen at bay if they are to bolster hopes of finishing seventh.

The Dutchman has scored in nine success games, taking his haul to 27 games for the season.

Hastings said: "Van Veen is a fantastic player and he has had a great season with the tail-end of that being better than the start.

"Individually we will have to be as good as we can be, collectively as a group, we will need to be on the money.

"Our goalkeeper will need to have a brilliant game, the whole team will have to be at the top of their game.

"We need to stop the source of balls into him, we have to deal with him individually, we need that little bit of luck.

"Hopefully he doesn't have his shooting boots on and fingers crossed we can keep him quiet.

"The remarkable thing is, for a team struggling for points over the season, for someone to get the return he has got is testament to him and also to the group of players he is playing with because they have to provide him.

"We will try to deal with him as best as we can on Wednesday night."