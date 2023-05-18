Bournemouth have been "helped" by other clubs having difficult seasons but Gary O'Neil deserves "full credit" for keeping them up.

That's the view of BBC Radio Solent commentator Kris Temple, who in looking back at the Cherries' season, feels you can sum it up as "job done".

"There has been so much change over the course of the last nine months at the club, on and off the pitch," he said.

"When you have that much change - and change for the positive - it's gone both ways, with the change of ownership and the changes of management that were forced in terms of results.

"The last time Bournemouth were in the Premier League they stayed for five years and learnt from that first season. Some of those learnings still apply now to how they have approached the Premier League.

"They have been done a favour this year by some big clubs that just haven't performed and in any other season Bournemouth would still be heading into these last few games finding themselves bang in trouble."

O'Neil was appointed head coach following the World Cup having taken temporary charge after the sacking of Scott Parker.

He has helped turn their form around.

Temple added: "All in all you have to say Gary O'Neil has ridden the storm and the storm has been sometimes mis-directed, but there was a storm no doubt about it and full credit to him because he has got the players to perform out on the pitch.

"O'Neil provided stability, he had been at the club for a while, but he was a gamble no doubt about it."

