Manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Leicester City on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Roberto Firmino looks "pretty much nearly there" and is expected to return to team training this week, but won't be available on Monday. Naby Keita remains out.

On trying to sign players without the guarantee of Champions League football next season, Klopp said: "We are still Liverpool and very attractive for a lot of players. I am not concerned about that."

On what is behind Liverpool's turnaround in form: "We tried to give ourselves a chance for a fresh start with a lot of different things. It was a breath of fresh air for all of us."

He added that "winning six games in a row is special" and that this late season form must set the tone for the next campaign.

When asked whether Mohamed Salah's form is being overlooked because of Erling Haaland's performances for Manchester City, Klopp replied: "Not from us. He will be an all-time great when he finishes his career - but he has a good few years in his legs and his body and the numbers will still improve."

On Leicester, who go into the weekend in 18th place and two points below 17th-placed Everton, Klopp said: "What we have to expect is a team who wants to stay in the league and will fight for that with all they have."

