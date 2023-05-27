Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen: Analysis

Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

They hadn't won in their past three games, but with the title already wrapped up alarm bells were hardly ringing for Celtic.

This sort of performance, against on of the league's form sides prior to today, is the ideal jolt to the system ahead of their treble-deciding Scottish Cup final.

All of the usual stats fall in their favour, but Oh stepping in to replace Kyogo and scoring a double may be crucial for the final as former's limp was still evident in the post-match celebrations.