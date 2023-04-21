'I love the joy goals bring' - Postecoglou eyes Celtic scoring record

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he will be proud if his side can eclipse the Lions Lions by setting a new club scoring record this season.

The Hoops have an impressive haul of 102 league goals already this term with six Premiership fixtures remaining.

Celtic's record for most goals scored in a league campaign stands at 116, set way back in 1915-16, while the Lisbon Lions netted 111 in 1966-67, and Brendan Rodgers' Invincibles managed 106 in 2016-17.

"As much as we get defined by success - winning trophies and winning games - the most pleasing thing for me is the number of goals we've scored because I still think that's the best part of football, it goes beyond winning," said Postecoglou.

"Sometimes you can win and not really enjoy a game, but never do you not enjoy a goal. Even the most scrambling, ugliest of goals still gets celebrated.

"So if there is one record I will be most proud of is if we can score more goals than have ever been scored before by the football club, because I know how much joy that has brought everybody, players, everyone involved, supporters.

"The backdrop of that is we have got to win games of football and win trophies , that is always going to be the measure.

"But especially at this football club, just in football in general, I love the joy goals bring and the more we score the happier I am."