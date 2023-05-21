Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "It's quite extraordinary. Big congratulations for the whole organisation for an incredible effort - be patient for all of us and we did it.

On whether this is his best City team: "I think every team we played with and won are really good. You cannot win the Premier League unless you are consistently really good. The players are different, we're evolving we've changed a little bit but every team we have done is really good."

On chasing down Arsenal: I thought if we were to retain the title it would be more difficult because (of) when a team like Arsenal is playing the way they are playing - 50 points in the first leg. I thought it would be difficult. In that moment it was a question of keep going and keep going and when they come to the Etihad be close to them and that's what happened.

On maintaining his hunger: Now I am so tired. I am so tired. You cannot drop points and now okay it's done. Thinking of Brighton and Brentford kills me. Hopefully the players can sustain this rhythm and play the two finals.