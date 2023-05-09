'I've enjoyed it from the first moment' - Agnew

Aberdeen assistant manager Steve Agnew is thoroughly enjoying his time at the club, having signed a contract extension recently.

Agnew, who has over 20 years of coaching experience, arrived at Pittodrie alongside then-interim manager Barry Robson, and has committed to stay long-term with Robson, having guided the club into third place in the Scottish Premiership.

"Absolutely delighted," Agnew said when asked how he felt about staying at Pittodrie.

"From the first minute I joined the club, I've throughly enjoyed it, so to agree an extension and Barry to be appointed permanent manager, I think it's a great appointment and I'm really looking forward to the next couple of years.

"I didn't think it would last as long as this, but Barry took to the job like a duck to water, so it was pretty easy to assist him in turning it round and getting good results.

"It's a terrific club, massive fanbase, lots of history and tradition, and had the greatest manager there has been in Sir Alex. Once we started to win games, you could see and feel that it's a proper big football club, and it's great to be a part of it.

"It's exciting times. We want to finish the season as best we can and be in a good place for next season."