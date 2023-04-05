Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I called Newcastle's win over Manchester United on Sunday correctly, and I do think Erik ten Hag's side are fading.

They are still without suspended midfielder Casemiro for another two games including this one, and they really miss him.

Brentford smashed United at the start of the season and they still carry a goal threat now.

I think the Bees will score again this time too, but United are usually better when they are at Old Trafford and I am going with them to edge it.

Jack's prediction: 3-1

Out of all the games I am predicting, I found this one the hardest. I waited until United had played Newcastle to make my mind up because I wanted to base my prediction on what happened there. Basically, Newcastle were all over them - I thought that from watching the game and then the stats really underlined how much they had outplayed them. Brentford are another team who have really impressed me this season but, as much as I love them, I am going with United because of their amazing home form - they have not lost there since September - and how much they need a good performance and result after Sunday's defeat.

