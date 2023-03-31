Game of the weekend: St Mirren v Livingston

Saturday's game in Paisley is likely to have the smallest Premiership gate of the weekend, but it has the potential to be the most significant in terms of final league positions.

Livingston head west along the M8 just one point ahead of their seventh-top hosts with only four games left before the top flight splits into two for the final five fixtures.

Ending a run of seven visits without a win since a 2-0 success in August 2018 would go a long way to securing David Martindale's side a top-six finish and a crack at qualifying for European competition.

However, neither team go into this in great form.

Livingston did beat struggling Ross County at home last time out, but that came after a run of five without a victory, while St Mirren remain without a win in three outings and have won just once in their latest seven.

The Buddies, though, are unbeaten in eight meetings with the West Lothian side and Stephen Robinson's team cannot afford to let that run end if they are to stay in the hunt for Europe themselves.

Six of those latest eight meetings have ended in draws, including the latest reverse fixture in December, but St Mirren will be eyeing a repeat of October's 2-1 victory in Paisley to leapfrog their rivals.