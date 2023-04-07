Leicester fans shouldn't "get on the backs" of the players when they play Bournemouth at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

That's the view of FootballJoe's Callum Boyle, speaking on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

The Foxes currently sit two points above the south coast side and Boyle feels the side need all the support they can to get a result that keeps them off the foot of the table.

"There is an element of if people are not getting entertained they're not going to back them," he said.

"But, as proven in the past, when that place is rocking it's a horrible place for away teams to come, they really don't like it when the fans are backing the lads.

"There are going to be times tomorrow when a player will do something that will frustrate the life out of someone. They might misplace a pass, they might overhit a cross, they might miss a relatively simple chance.

"Don't get on the backs of them."

Leicester fan Boyle also understands the crowd can only do "so much" and it is up to the players to get a result on the pitch.

He said: "The confidence is clearly not at an all time high right now, the last thing the players need is that being knocked back even more.

"These players on the pitch tomorrow, they've got to go out there and give it their all.

"They've got to give the fans something to cheer about, they've got to give the fans a performance they deserve. There's a lot of people that put their time and money, home and away, into this club and the last thing they want to see is them going down to the Championship.

"The fans will turn up and give it there all, the players need to turn up and give it there all."