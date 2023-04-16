Kevin Nisbet insists he "didn’t really feel the pressure" before breaking his Edinburgh derby duck with Hibernian's winner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Hearts.

“It was brilliant, it was a massive game for us and for the fans as well," he said.

“We haven’t given them much to shout about in the last few weeks, so to go and get a derby win is huge.

“There is a lot of pressure, personally I didn’t really feel the pressure. I'm just one of those types of people that don’t really feel the pressure, it's about me going out and proving a lot of people wrong.

“There was a lot of talk about me before the game, about how I had not scored [in this fixture] so it’s just good to go and prove people wrong.

“It's important for us to secure top six before we go look at third or fourth or fifth. I’m really enjoying my football, I just want to score as many goals as I can to help the team."