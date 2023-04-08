Southampton 1-4 Man City: What Selles said

Southampton boss Ruben Selles, talking to BBC Match of the Day: "We were in the game for around 60 minutes. We made a solid performance in the first half but the second goal let us down. The quality they have, if you drop, they can be very very dangerous. We came back with our goal but then the game was over after the penalty. We showed our identity in the first hour.

"The game plan was to apply pressure as high as possible and keep them in their half with some very clear triggers. It worked for a big part of the game but unfortunately we conceded just before half-time. We tried to break through the lines and that also worked in parts of the game.

"We knew it was a gigantic task when we took it on. We are performing and we are going to keep fighting for every point. We have enough goals in the side and we are going to go for it."