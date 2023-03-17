Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game with Everton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He is “excited” by the Champions League tie against Real Madrid but not even thinking about it yet: “We’ll focus on Real Madrid when we get there. I’d rather focus on Everton because that game is tomorrow.”

Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount are unavailable for tomorrow’s game and the international break: “Raheem has a hamstring problem – not too serious but will miss it. Mason has been struggling with his pubic bone and still is not quite there.”

However, N’Golo Kante could make the Chelsea squad for the first time since the second game of the season: “It’s fantastic. He’s been a huge miss for us. At the same time we have to take the steps needed to get him back up to speed in a responsible way.”

On three successive wins: “It was a difficult moment because results were not what we wanted. Sometimes you have to fight through the storm. We’ve come out of it with three wins but we need to carry on.”

He has great respect for Sean Dyche and the threat posed by Everton: “He’s done a great job. You can see the effect he has had. They are incredibly motivated and have clarity in all phases. We’re under no illusions about the game and we will have to play well.”

