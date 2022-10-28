'﻿It means everything' - Howe says Newcastle determined to keep momentum

E﻿ddie Howe says Newcastle's unbeaten run "means everything" and his side are determined not to lose momentum.

T﻿he Magpies have gone seven games without defeat and are in the top four after 12 games for the first time since 2012.

When asked how much he is enjoying the current run his side are on, Howe said: "It is everything to us.

"We give everything, we work the hours we do as a coaching team, as players to win. That is our objective every week. When you are able to achieve that there is a feeling of satisfaction, albeit for me very brief before you focus on the next challenge.

"Enjoying the moment we are in but we want to keep it going as long as we can. There has been no complacency, no let up in terms of our work this week because we know how difficult the league is."

When asked how difficult it is for teams outside the so-called 'big six' to qualify for Europe, Howe said: "For any team to be successful you need the right ingredients for success.

"You need that momentum and currently we have that, it’s very easy to lose it, very difficult to grab hold of it and have it in the first place and we are determined not to lose it. The World Cup will add an interesting dynamic this year."