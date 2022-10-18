Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Brighton were unlucky to be beaten by Brentford on Friday. They played well and had opportunities, but they weren't ruthless enough.

That defeat meant new Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi has taken only one point from his first three games, but his wait for a first win should end here.

Forest don't just seem disjointed, they look like they are losing confidence and belief. Last season, they were always very well organised but also went after teams - they are not doing either at the moment.

Even when they do get opportunities, like their missed penalty in Saturday's defeat by Wolves, they don't seem able to take them. That summed up where they are at the moment.

Somehow, Forest boss Steve Cooper has got to stumble across a result and find something that works for him, to find a framework for his team again.

I'm afraid I don't see that happening against Brighton. I'm not writing Forest off, but it looks like it is going to be a very long season for them.

Mars' prediction: 3-0

Sometimes you have a strong feeling and I am good at predicting if I follow a player that I really care about; I am like 'I know he is going to score today'.

But in an entire game there is so much to think about. I am going to try though! With Brighton, their past two results have not been great but their key players, like Leandro Trossard and A﻿lexis Mac Allister, are in good shape.

