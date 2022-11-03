'I need to do my talking on the pitch' - Wilson on England credentials
Callum Wilson admits he "is on a high" after firing himself into contention for England's World Cup squad with his recent form.
Wilson has three goals in his last two appearances, including a double in front of the watching Gareth Southgate against Aston Villa on Saturday, and is leaving "no stone unturned" to try to reach Qatar.
"There's only a few more games to showcase what I'm about before the squad is announced," he told the Footballer's Football podcast. "I'm giving it everything.
"Last week, lots of people were asking about England and I thought I'd spoken enough and needed to do my talking on the pitch."
Wilson's goals have helped fire free-scoring Newcastle into the top four but the 30-year-old is paying little attention to their position.
"It's still so early in the season," he said. "People get carried away. I just want us to get safe.
"It's nice to be near the top end of the league but we're still not at 40 points. Maybe when we get that, I'll start chatting."
