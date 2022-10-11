Dundee United are unbeaten in their last three midweek home games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D1) since a 2-1 defeat to St Mirren in January of last season.

After beating Ross County 2-0 in their last away league outing, Hibernian are looking to win back-to-back Premiership games on the road within a single season for the first time since February 2021.

Hibs have won each of their last three away games against Dundee United in the top flight; Hibs last won more successive away visits to a particular side in the competition against St Mirren, a run of five wins from 2018 to 2021.