Andre Silva says Christopher Nkunku is keeping his own counsel amid reports that his fellow RB Leipzig forward has agreed to join Chelsea next summer.

France international Nkunku has scored nine goals this season, including four in his last three outings - one of them in last weeks' 3-1 win over Celtic in Champions League Group F.

Asked how his team-mate is handling the speculation, Silva replied: "Chris is not a team-mate who talks so much.

"I think he puts all the work on the pitch during games or in training and he is able to do things that come naturally and make it look easy. Chris is doing good and we hope he continues doing that."

Silva is relishing another big Champions League night in Tuesday's reverse fixture at Celtic Park and the Portuguese said "I showed a little of my power" by scoring twice against the Scottish champions last week and "I hope to show more" in Glasgow.

"We would like to repeat what we did in Leipzig, but we know that it will not be so easy because of the environment here and the fans, but the key is to be better than them and be alert from the first to last minute," he added.