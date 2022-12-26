Southampton v Brighton: Team news
- Published
Theo Walcott hopes to be fit despite coming off during Southampton's midweek EFL Cup win with a tight calf.
Full-back Kyle Walker-Peters played an hour in that game in his first action since suffering a hamstring injury in October, and is set to feature again.
Brighton's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has been given a fortnight off after Argentina's triumph in Qatar.
Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck are both out after sustaining injuries in a friendly earlier this month.
Who makes your Southampton team?