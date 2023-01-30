Clint Dempsey - (New England Revolution to Fulham)

Year signed: 2007

Fee paid: Reported £2m

Year left: 2012 (to Tottenham Hotspur)

Clint Dempsey scored 50 goals for Fulham in 184 league appearances for the club, and played a pivotal part in their Europa League runner-up campaign in 2009-10, scoring a chip against Juventus in a memorable match that saw them progress to the quarter-finals. He went on to make history by becoming the first American to appear in a major European final.

In 2012, Tottenham agreed a £6m fee for Dempsey, however, the midfielder did return to Fulham in 2014 on loan from Seattle Sounders.

